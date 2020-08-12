Brighter Future Alliance sues to take Measure 3 off the 2020 ballot

Brighter Future Alliance is suing Secretary of State Alvin Jaeger and is requesting that the North Dakota Supreme Court order Measure No. 3 be taken off the North Dakota ballot, because they say North Dakotans weren’t provided the full text of the measure when it was circulated for signatures.

Brighter Future Alliance joined Maj. Gen. (ret) Michael Haugen, Jacob Stutzman and Trent Barkus, all former or current members of our armed forces.

Brighter Future Alliance says Measure 3 reduces legislative representation in the ND House of Representatives from two down to one without reducing the overall numbers in the House. It proposes to subdivide each Senatorial district into two House of Representative districts. In each of these new districts, one representative is elected effectively cutting in half the representation each citizen receives in the North Dakota House.

They also said Measure 3 introduces ranked-choice voting, a method of voting where the person with the most votes is no longer guaranteed to win, and Measure 3 would create open primaries, which they say is in violation of our constitutionally guaranteed right of association.

In a press release, Brighter Future Alliance spokesperson Lacee Anderson says there’s “no question of fact here at all” that none of the signature gatherers provided a copy of Measure 3 to those signing the petition.

“I signed the petition, and I regret it,” said Stutzman in a statement. “I was told our oversees military would get more time to vote. I was not shown the text of the measure, nor the Century Code that was supposed to accompany it. I was not told about all the stuff that was in this measure—like open primaries, rank choice voting, and the fact that I would be guaranteed to lose one of my three legislators if this thing passed.”

Haugen, former Adjutant General of the North Dakota National Guard, said, “I am appalled that radical out-of-state special interest groups would use our deployed men and women to hide everything else going on in this measure and hide their true intentions. I am doing everything I can to oppose this measure, and that is why I have joined this lawsuit, asking the Supreme Court to fix this fraud.”

Trent Barkus, an attorney and member of the Naval Reserves, said, “I have voted while on active duty. Our deployed men and woman can easily cast a ballot in North Dakota from wherever the nation needs them. We really don’t need more time. I oppose Measure 3 because many, many people were duped into signing something that was falsely advertised, and because those who signed were not given the full text of the measure as is required by North Dakota law.”

