NROTH DAKTOA (KXNET) — ALS Awareness Month started May 1, and the ALS Association wants to create more awareness and understanding of the disease by bringing attention to the needs of those who are living with ALS.

According to a news release, the association encourages people to fight ALS by joining together to raise awareness of the disease, current research, and the mission to make it a livable disease.

The ALS Association serves more than 600 people in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota by providing care and support to help improve the quality of life. The cost of care for one person living with ALS is estimated to be $250,000 each year.

ALS is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and is better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. It’s a progressive neurodegenerative disease that impacts the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. After some time, people lose the ability to walk, speak, and eventually breathe. It’s always fatal and has no known cure.

“We are working together to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it. Recently, the FDA granted accelerated approval for Qalsody (tofersen), a gene-based therapy for people with SOD1-ALS. This is the second approved treatment for ALS in the past year and the third in the past six years,” said the Territory Executive for the ALS Association, Josh Nuss. “I encourage our community to join us in the fight against ALS. Your support is creating change.”

These are just a few ways that the community can help fight it and support families:

Become an advocate and have an impact on ALS-related public policy issues.

Volunteer at an event, an administrative project, or help an impacted family.

Make a contribution to support programs or services and research.

If you would like to learn more, you can visit the ALS Association website.