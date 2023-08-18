BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One North Dakotan is making strides in her career, going where no other North Dakotan has gone in this role.

Our state’s Workforce Director is the first one ever to serve on a national committee, where she will share her expertise from North Dakota to the rest of the country.

Katie Ralston Howe is the Workforce Division Director at the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

She has been elected to the National Association for State Liaisons for Workforce Development Partnership: a group that lays out workforce problems and tries to offer resources to fix them.

“So, in my new role as Vice Chair of the Liaisons Association, I get to serve as a leader within our organization, which includes states from all over the country and workforce leaders that are executing their governor’s vision for workforce development in each state,” said Katie Ralston Howe, Workforce Division Director for the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

In this role, she will mentor new state workforce liaisons and directors to help other states’ workforce needs. Each state is different, and North Dakota is not the only one needing people to fill those open jobs.

“Every state is feeling the pinch when it comes to workforce development right now, and the Liaisons Association brings together workforce leaders from across the country that are bringing in varied perspectives, different experiences throughout their careers, and a lot of informed opinions on what we can be doing as a nation to address our workforce challenges,” said Ralston Howe.

This group provides a national forum for states wanting to solve their workforce issues.

In this new position, she will help other rural states work together to grow these local economies, which are trying to grow. They just need the people and strategy to get them to come, work and stay to work.

To learn more about the partnership, click here.