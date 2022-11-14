NORTH DAKOATNovember 14 is National Seat Belt Day and it’s meant to highlight how seatbelts can save lives.

One of the safest things a car driver or passenger can do is simply buckle up.

All front-seat occupants must wear fasted seatbelts, and occupants younger than 18 must be properly restrained regardless of their location.

The State Department of Transportation says in the 96 fatalities this year, nearly 66% of the fatalities were not buckled in at the time of the crash.

“They are your best defense in a motor vehicle crash. You might have the best intentions when you’re out there on the road following posted speed limits, driving sober, driving distraction-free, being a defensive driver, but you can’t always control your surroundings so that seatbelt is what could potentially save your life or prevent a major injury,” says Lauren Wahlman, the Safety Public Information Program Manager for the NDDOT.

Seat belt use in passenger vehicles saved nearly 15,000 lives in 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,