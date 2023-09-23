BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 17th annual Applefest is being held at Buckstop Junction this weekend, and the rain did very little to dissuade crowds from enjoying everything the event had to offer.

Applefest is a yearly festival that seeks to raise funds for the Bismarck Cancer Center. Proceeds from the event go directly to the care of Cancer Center patients.

This year’s festivities were filled with games and activities for the whole family — including a petting zoo, inflatables, demonstrations, hay rides, and live music. Artists, craft vendors, and food trucks were also present at the event.

“97 cents of every dollar raised today goes back to patients at the Bismarck Cancer Center,” explains Applefest co-coordinator Melissa Klein. “Through services through our foundation, whether it’s massage therapy, dietary care, travel assistance, or lodging assistance. It’s just a great way to give back to our patients.”

Applefest opens up again on Sunday, September 24, beginning at 11:00 a.m. A $5 fee is required for admission.