NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For years, Bud Light ranked number one in domestic beer sales in America. This week, it appears stores and bars can’t give it away.

This week, Bud Light lost its spot as the number-one beer in the country.

CBS News reports that Bud Light sales last month dropped over 20% compared to this time last year. That appears to be in response to Anheuser Busch recently partnering with transgender Tik Tok star Dylan Mulvaney in a marketing campaign.

KX News talked this week with Riley Gaines, a former NCAA All-American swimmer who competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. Gaines was invited to North Dakota to speak at the Truth and Liberty Conference.

“And now we’ve seen Bud Light, where they saw the repercussions, they’ve lost, what, $20 billion or something along those lines,” Gaines said. “And now they’re making ads featuring camo and these burly men on motorcycles and they’re trying to win back that fan base, but don’t make the mistake, that is not an apology.”

This week, Mexican beer brand Modelo Especial took over the top spot in sales.