As we get older, our bones get more fragile and become more at risk for fractures, so we should focus on improving bone health this year.

According to a news release, Dr. Udo Erasmus, a nutritionist, wants to highlight the changing nature of our bones, balancing bone loss and formation.

Erasmus advises strengthening bones to prove that it’s never too late to enhance bone health and reduce osteoporosis risk.

Osteoporosis is a term that describes a condition where bones lose density, and become more fragile and more susceptible to fracture. It’s often referred to as a “silent disease” because it can progress without any signs until an unexpected fracture happens, typically in the hip, spine, or wrist.

More advanced stages can be so severe that even coughing or a mild jolt can lead to a fracture.

“Bones are not static; they’re dynamic living tissues. A healthy system continually renews bones by removing the old and forming the new. Osteoporosis arises when bone loss outpaces bone formation,” Erasmus said.

However, there is a silver lining: even those with significant bone degradation can pivot towards better health. All you need to do is implement a dietary shift and lifestyle modifications.

The first thing Erasmus suggests is to embrace a diet rich in minerals, predominantly plant-based, and full of leafy green vegetables. It’s important to have enough Vitamin D and Vitamin K.

Another thing he suggests is to have your diet include omega-3 fatty acids because research shows that it can bolster bone mineral density.

A third thing includes partaking in weight-bearing exercises. This could be walking, strength training, or dancing. These apply stress to the bone which stimulates them to thicken.

Erasmus also says that people should avoid smoking since a known risk factor is compromising bone strength.

The final thing Erasmus suggests is to consume alcohol, if you do, in moderation, as overindulgence is detrimental to bones.

Age is not a barrier to improving bone health, contrary to belief.

“It’s feasible for seniors in their 60s or even 70s to enhance bone strength. Adequate nutrition coupled with consistent weight-bearing exercises is the key. Remarkably, there have been instances of octogenarians significantly boosting their muscle and bone strength, primarily through weight-bearing exercises, progressively intensifying their regimen,” said Erasmus.