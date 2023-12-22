NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The federal government is looking for ways to engage our tribal lands in North Dakota and those in the rest of the northern plains.

Not only will they look for energy resources, but they will also look to hire and train energy professionals within the tribes.

The Department of Energy will be working directly with the American Indian Higher Education Consortium. This network provides support for America’s tribal colleges, including those in North Dakota.

The federal government will help foster a curriculum to build a solid energy workforce so they can work from their homelands or nationwide.

“For tribal nations, who are looking at energy as well that we have an opportunity to use an existing authority that allows a tribe to apply for funding from 12 federal agencies,” said Kay Seven from the Department of Energy.

Those federal agencies include the Department of Energy, Transportation, and Education. They will provide funding to the Department of Interior, which will then distribute the money to our tribal colleges for this energy education initiative.