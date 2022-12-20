NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With below zero temps all week, this is an uncomfortable time to be outside. And health workers are urging people to bundle up before they go out.

The combination of low temperatures and wind can be life-threatening or even deadly.

It could cause frostbite or even hypothermia for anyone who doesn’t dress warm or if your clothes get wet.

Amber Emerson, who’s an injury prevention specialist at Trinity Health says there are some signs to look out for to know when it’s time to go back inside.

“Making sure that, to watch for if your hands start burning, tingling, numbness, things like that are definitely signs to get inside. Anytime that we’re exposed to the cold today with the wind and the temperature, frostbite can happen in less than 15 minutes. So making sure that we’re being prepared for the cold is extremely important,” said Amber Emerson, the injury prevention specialist at Trinity Health.

Emerson says many of the extreme frostbite cases they see are among people who simply haven’t prepared to spend long periods of time outside.