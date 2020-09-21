Bureau of Indian Affairs officers to begin training at Camp Grafton

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) — The federal government plans to train Bureau of Indian Affairs law officers year-round at the National Guard’s Camp Grafton in North Dakota.

Officials say as many as a dozen federal staff could work at Camp Grafton, training potentially hundreds of recruits on an annual basis.

The U.S. Department of the Interior has approved a $2.5 million plan to conduct the specialized training at Camp Grafton near Devils Lake.

The money was included in fiscal year 2020 appropriations legislation that Congress passed in December.

The training is to begin this fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Homicide in Williston

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/21

FALL FUN INTERVIEW

FALL FUN

NDC SEP 21

Monday's Forecast: Sunny, warm & dry

Top Plays of the Week

Minot Boy's Soccer

Literacy Grant in Watford City

Robert One Minute 9-20

Drive-thru Pow Wow

Photography project captures the First Nation

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-20

Fire at Kist Livestock

Teaching child abuse prevention

DSU wins big

Flight Club

WDA Soccer 9-19

Hannah Herbel

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss