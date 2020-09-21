Bureau of Indian Affairs officers to begin training at Camp Grafton

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) — The federal government plans to train Bureau of Indian Affairs law officers year-round at the National Guard’s Camp Grafton in North Dakota.

Officials say as many as a dozen federal staff could work at Camp Grafton, training potentially hundreds of recruits on an annual basis.

The U.S. Department of the Interior has approved a $2.5 million plan to conduct the specialized training at Camp Grafton near Devils Lake.

The money was included in fiscal year 2020 appropriations legislation that Congress passed in December.

The training is to begin this fall.