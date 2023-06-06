NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Tuesday in the Wall Street Journal, Gov. Doug Burgum announced he is running for President. In the article, he noted that Joe Biden’s re-election campaign mentioned nothing about his economic vision of the country. To Gov. Burgum, this is a mistake and something this country does not need ahead of a possible recession.

Gov. Burgum says we need a change in the White House and in the country. We need a new leader for a changing economy. That’s why Burgum announced his run for president.

The Arthur, ND native earned an M.B.A. from Stanford and worked for a short time in Chicago at McKinsey & Co. He later created Great Plains Software.

To Gov. Doug Burgum, the economy must be the top priority. He wants to control inflation, cut taxes, lower gas prices, reduce the cost of living, and stop buying energy from our enemies.

Gov. Burgum will continue with his announcement tomorrow in Fargo. KX News will be there following the story.