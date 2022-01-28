Gov. Doug Burgum today announced he has appointed Pat Bertagnolli of Watford City to serve as executive director of Job Service North Dakota, effective Feb. 21, citing his extensive background in workforce recruitment, his experience in both the public and private sectors, and his service on the state’s Workforce Development Council.

Bertagnolli has served as director of the Rough Rider Center and community enhancement in Watford City since December 2019. He previously served as vice president of human resources for MBI Energy Services and has held human resources management positions at several other energy-related businesses in the Watford City and Williston areas since 2011. Prior to that he had a 22-year career with UPS serving in multiple capacities, most notably as a multistate operations manager and workforce planning and employee relations manager.

He currently serves on the TrainND Northwest Advisory Board and on Williston State College’s nursing advisory board. He has served on the state’s Workforce Development Council for eight years, having been first appointed by then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple in 2014 and reappointed by Burgum in 2016, and is a former president of the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce.