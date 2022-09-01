BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The head of North Dakota’s economic development and finance division at the state Commerce Department has been named to lead the agency.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday that he has appointed Josh Teigen as Commerce Commissioner, effective Sept. 6. He succeeds James Leiman, who resigned from the position in June, but continues to work part-time for the agency on economic development projects in the state.

Teigen will be the fourth person to lead the agency since Burgum took office six years ago.

The Commerce Department has four divisions, overseeing tourism, economic development, workforce development and community services.

Burgum cited Teigen’s private-sector experience and commitment to addressing the state’s workforce needs and diversifying the economy.