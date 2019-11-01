Burgum asks for federal help for struggling farmers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is asking for federal help for North Dakota farmers and ranchers struggling with wet harvest conditions.

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says unusual and relentless wet weather has been overwhelming for agricultural producers.

Excessive rain, an early October snowstorm, widespread flooding and high winds have caused hundreds of millions of dollars in commodity losses in North Dakota.

Burgum is asking for a secretarial disaster designation which would make federal loans available to farmer and ranchers. To qualify for a secretarial designation, a county must have experienced a minimum 30 percent production loss of at least one crop due to natural disaster. In North Dakota, 45 of the state’s 53 counties report meeting that threshold.

