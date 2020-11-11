Burgum asks for outside counsel on legislative appointment

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz in the Nov. 3, general election. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is asking the state’s attorney general to appoint outside lawyers to handle a possible lawsuit over the governor’s appointment to fill a legislative seat that was won by a candidate who died before the election.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is at odds with Burgum over the appointment of Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans to the District 8 seat won by David Andahl, who died Oct. 5 from coronavirus complications.

Stenehjem says the legislative branch, not the executive branch, has the authority to fill the vacancy.

Burgum has asked Stenehjem to appoint three attorneys with Vogel Law Firm in Bismarck to represent him “on legal matters” related to the appointment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

How the temperatures in the ocean could impact North Dakota's winter

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/11

A chilly and windy Veterans Day

NDC NOV 11

Flag Pole

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Williston Grant for Nonprofits

Runway Construction Complete at XWA

Dickey's Donations

AEDs in Rugby

Businesses High Risk Level

KX Convo: Al Jaeger

Students in Transition Fundraiser

Healthcare Workers

KX Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/10

MSU Testing

VP Elect & Women

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/10

Traffic Update

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss