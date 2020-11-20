Burgum: Avoid traveling and large gatherings on Thanksgiving

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is asking North Dakotans to stay home on Thanksgiving and to not celebrate the holiday with people outside of their households.

Burgum said Friday that taking such precautions will help slow the rampant spread of the coronavirus and preserve the state’s hospital capacity.

It mirrors a Thanksgiving warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging Americans not to travel and celebrate the holiday only with immediate family.

The state health department on Friday reported that North Dakota had surpassed 800 deaths and 70,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.