(KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum declared April to be the “Month of the Military Child.”

According to a news release, he also signed two bills that relate to child care and education that will make the state more military-friendly for families, children, and students.

Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, Secretary of State Michael Howe, North Dakota Department of Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Chris Jones, Col. Daniel Hoadley of the 5th Bomb Wing, Col. Kenneth McGhee of the 91st Missile Wing, and Col. David Castor were in attendance.

“We know that when an individual swears an oath to serve our state and nation, the family, including the children, serve alongside them. We in uniform, could not do what we do without the support and sacrifices of our families,” said Dohrmann. “Military youth can expect to face all the typical challenges of non-military children, but they will also face challenges somewhat unique to having a parent in the military 3 frequent moves both within the United States and around the world, parents deployed for long periods of time and the anxiety that goes with that, and making new friends every two to four years, to name a few. Today we recognize their service and celebrate their resilience and courage.”

Senate Bill 2182 lets child-care providers who serve military families bypass DHHS licensing if the provider is already certified through the Famly Child Care program. It passed in the Senate 47-0 and the House 91-1.

House Bill 1132 gives military-connected children the option of starting their education virtually before they come to the state. They can also finish their semester virtually if they are reassigned before the end of the school year. It passed in the House 90-0 and the Senate 47-0.

Roughly 2,000 airmen transition into the Minot and Grand Forks Air Force bases every year, most transfers happen during summer, but they do happen during the school year.

Baesler said HB1132 will “reduce the stress on military families and children that result from these duty station transitions.”

“We must be dedicated to making North Dakota as welcoming as possible for our military children and their families, and this bill helps to accomplish that,” Baesler said.

Last week, Burgum signed a bill that exempts military pay from state income tax for active duty, all these bills are a continuation of the efforts to make the state the most military-friendly state in the nation.

