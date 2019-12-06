Burgum directs flags at half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Saturday, Dec. 7, in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

He also encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Donald Trump, in which the president stated, “Seventy-eight years ago today, the course of our Nation’s history was forever altered by the surprise attack at Pearl Harbor on Oahu, Hawaii. On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we solemnly remember the tragic events of that morning and honor those who perished in defense of our Nation that day and in the ensuing 4 years of war.”

In his proclamation, the president urges all federal agencies and interested American citizens to fly their flags at half-staff on Dec. 7.

