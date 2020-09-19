Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff.

He also encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a sign of respect for the memory and longstanding service of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who passed away yesterday at age 87.

Ginsberg had served on the Supreme Court since 1993.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until the day of interment in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.

Once that date has been established, another notification will be sent to advise when the flags will be returned to full-staff.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday Night Football Frenzy 2 9-18

Friday Night Football Frenzy 9-18

Embrace Update

Education Center funded

Drought Update

Friday, November 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

WDA Girl's Golf

YHF

Mental Health

Flu Shots

Special Service

Good Vibrations Modern Quilt Shop

1-on-1 with White House

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/18

Epidemiologists

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/18

Friday's Forecast: Increasing haze & warm temperatures

Road to Recovery: Helping the helpless

FURRY FRI SEPT 18

NDC SEPT 18

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss