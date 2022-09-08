BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff and encouraged North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died Thursday at age 96.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Elizabeth II’s interment.

“Queen Elizabeth II served the Commonwealth with grace, dignity and compassion for a remarkable 70 years, inspiring many with her shining example of duty and service,” Burgum said. “Kathryn and I join the world in mourning her passing and offering our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.”