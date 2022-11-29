BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until midnight today, Nov. 29, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia, who died Monday at age 61 after a battle with colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61.

The governor’s directive is pursuant to 4 U.S. Code § 7(m), which states that flags shall be flown at half-staff on the day of death and the following day for a member of Congress.

According to the Associated Press, McEachin represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, which includes part of Richmond and extends south to the North Carolina border. He was reelected to a fourth term earlier this month.

McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement late Monday: “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle.” McEachin represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, which includes part of Richmond and extends south to the North Carolina border. He was reelected to a fourth term earlier this month. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called her late colleague “a tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice.”