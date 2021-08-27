Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in honor of US service members killed in Kabul explosion

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30, in honor and remembrance of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the suicide bombings outside the Kabul airport on Thursday.

Burgum says the directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the brave U.S. servicemembers and the Afghans who were killed or injured in today’s deadly attacks at the airport in Kabul,” Burgum said in a press release.

He also said he encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses.