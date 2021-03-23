Burgum directs flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Colorado shooting victims

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, March 27, in honor and remembrance of the 10 victims of Monday’s shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

Burgum says the directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued on Tuesday by President Joe Biden.

“Our prayers and condolences go out to the Boulder community and all the families who lost loved ones in this senseless tragedy,” Burgum tweeted on Tuesday.

He also said he encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Police search for stabbing suspect

American Red Cross asks for donations ahead of Giving Day

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Tuesday's Forecast: More clouds mixed with a few showers

Oldest Geocache

Geocache Event

NDC MAR 23

College Sports

Dickinson Track & Field

Softball & Baseball

ATW: Surrey Track & Field

ATW: Dickinson Gymnastics

ATW: Century Girl's Basketball

Monday, March 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

RW: Lindsay Nowling

Spring Gardening

Poison Prevention Week

New Mandan Schools

More Tax Questions

KX Convo: Kirsten Baesler

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News