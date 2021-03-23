Burgum directs flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Colorado shooting victims

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, March 27, in honor and remembrance of the 10 victims of Monday’s shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

Burgum says the directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued on Tuesday by President Joe Biden.

“Our prayers and condolences go out to the Boulder community and all the families who lost loved ones in this senseless tragedy,” Burgum tweeted on Tuesday.

North Dakotans are asked to fly flags at half-staff until sunset Saturday for the victims of Monday's shooting in Colorado. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Boulder community and all the families who lost loved ones in this senseless tragedy.https://t.co/xqZe0Ql0Hf — Gov. Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) March 23, 2021

He also said he encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses.