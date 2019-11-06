Burgum: Don’t reduce hours at 3 ports of entry along ND-Canada border

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this July 23, 2012 photo, the border between the United States and Canada is marked by this gate at a new U.S Customs and Border Protection facility in the northeastern North Dakota town of Maida. The $8.5 million renovation project, finished this month, is part of the $420 million 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which aims to modernize at least 35 ports of entry along the northern border. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is urging U.S. Customs and Border Protection not to cut hours of operation at three entry ports on the North Dakota-Canadian border.

Border Protection has proposed moving back the closing time at the Maida and Carbury crossings from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the Antler crossing from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In a letter to the CBP, Burgum noted all three ports experienced an increase in automobile and truck crossings in fiscal year 2018. Burgum says he’s concerned reducing the hours of operation will have a negative impact on tourism, movement of goods and local economies.

The agency says it wants to use its resources at the busiest locations and that there are low numbers of crossings during the times it plans to cut.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Recovery Reinvented

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Reinvented"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-6-19"

DSU Political Cartoonist

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU Political Cartoonist"

High School Volleyball 11.5.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 11.5.19"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

Port of Entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port of Entry"

Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rodeo"

SM

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM"

Marginal Eyes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marginal Eyes"

Plane

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plane"

UM

Thumbnail for the video titled "UM"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

HS Swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim"

Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Veterans Voices: James Henderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: James Henderson"

DQ

Thumbnail for the video titled "DQ"

Winter Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Gear"

4th Coldest

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th Coldest"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5"

45 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "45 Years"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge