Burgum: Don’t reduce hours at 3 ports of entry along ND-Canada border

In this July 23, 2012 photo, the border between the United States and Canada is marked by this gate at a new U.S Customs and Border Protection facility in the northeastern North Dakota town of Maida. The $8.5 million renovation project, finished this month, is part of the $420 million 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which aims to modernize at least 35 ports of entry along the northern border. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is urging U.S. Customs and Border Protection not to cut hours of operation at three entry ports on the North Dakota-Canadian border.

Border Protection has proposed moving back the closing time at the Maida and Carbury crossings from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the Antler crossing from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In a letter to the CBP, Burgum noted all three ports experienced an increase in automobile and truck crossings in fiscal year 2018. Burgum says he’s concerned reducing the hours of operation will have a negative impact on tourism, movement of goods and local economies.

The agency says it wants to use its resources at the busiest locations and that there are low numbers of crossings during the times it plans to cut.