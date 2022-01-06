Burgum, Gianforte make wager on FCS championship game between NDSU, Montana State

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte have staked a friendly wager on Saturday’s NCAA Football Championship Subdivision game between North Dakota State University Bison and Montana State University Bobcats.

The governor of the state whose team wins the championship will receive a gift basket with North Dakota- or Montana-made goods from the losing team’s governor, who also must post a photo to social media of himself wearing the winning team’s jersey.





If the Bobcats win, Burgum will send North Dakota treats including Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels from Velva, Widman’s Candy Chippers from Grand Forks, honey from A Touch of Honey in Linton, Badlands Delicious Jerky from Bismarck, Cloverdale sausage from Mandan, Giants sunflower seeds from Wahpeton, Baker Boy donuts from Dickinson, Grubbersputz’s Premium Popcorn from Devils Lake and Ax Water from Fargo.

The Bison are vying for their ninth national title since 2011.