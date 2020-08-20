Burgum: Health officer quits over family, career concerns

Coronavirus
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says the state’s newly appointed top health officer resigned due to family, financial and career considerations.

Burgum tells The Associated Press Dr. Andrew Stahl’s resignation wasn’t due to any disagreements with the administration over public health concerns associated with the worsening coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Stahl took over as interim health officer in late May for Mylynn Tufte, who resigned without explanation.

The resignation comes as the number of active and newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state hit a new high, led by the Bismarck metropolitan area.  

