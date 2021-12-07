Burgum: Honor the legacy of those who died at Pearl Harbor, fly flags at half-staff today

The US flag flies at half-staff at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 7 to honor the victims of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on this day in 1941. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Governor Doug Burgum today issued a statement in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, as Americans mark 80 years since the attacks in Hawaii that drew the United States into World War II.

“Eight decades after the ‘date which will live in infamy,’ we continue to honor the legacy of those service members who paid the ultimate price for our freedom at Pearl Harbor,” Burgum said. “In the words of Navy Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, ‘They fought together as brothers-in-arms. They died together and now they sleep side by side. To them we have a solemn obligation.’ Today, and every day, we share our eternal gratitude for the heroes of Pearl Harbor and all of our military veterans and current service members who served and continue to serve our nation with courage and honor in the name of liberty and justice for all.”

Burgum ordered U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff today on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Flags are already at half-staff in honor of World War II veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Robert Dole, who died Sunday ay 98.