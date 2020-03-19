Burgum issues executive order restricting public access to state facilities

Gov. Doug Burgum today announced public access to state facilities, including the North Dakota State Capitol, will be restricted effective immediately until Monday, April 6th, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor’s executive order directs the transition of most state government team members to work remotely. Although access to the Capitol and other state facilities will be restricted, state services will continue to be available in alternative ways, such as online.

“The health, safety and well-being of our citizens remains our top priority,” Burgum said. “With cases of community spread now confirmed in North Dakota, focusing on the health and well-being of Team ND members is crucial to ensuring continuity of government services for our citizens.”

Burgum stressed state government remains open and functioning, but is modifying the way agency business is conducted during “this unique and unprecedented time.”

A screening process is being developed to allow public access to several state facilities by appointment only. Until that process is in effect, there will be no public access.