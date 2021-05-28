Burgum joins five other governors in letter pressing investigation of beef industry practices

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum Thursday joined five other governors asking the U.S. Department of Justice to press an investigation into anti-competitive practices in the beef industry.
In a joint letter to the U.S. Attorney General, the governors noted, “decades of consolidation in meatpacking has significantly limited the options that producers have to market their cattle and has created a situation where one segment of the beef industry has near-total control over the entire market.”
The governors say the result has been consistently high prices on the consumer side while prices paid to producers have been so low, many cattle producers are looking at losing their businesses.
The governors wrap up their letter with an appeal: “Producers and consumers deserve fairness and transparency now more than ever. We urge you to continue to investigate this matter with the urgency it calls for and to provide regular updates to the public where appropriate.”
In addition to Burgum, the signers include South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.