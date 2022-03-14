If you think your local school, church or community group has the sound and vocals to beat out the competition, you might want to sign up for a chance to serve as the Governor’s Official State Band/Orchestra Program and Choral Program.

Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum will be choosing the official group for the 2022-23 school year from submitted applications.

The potential performers will be chosen based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement.

The band/orchestra and chorus may be invited by the governor to perform at official state functions held throughout the year, including the State of the State Address.

If your group is interested, you should submit an application, references and a musical recording to the governor’s office by 5:00 p.m., April 7.

The Governor’s Band/Orchestra Program and Governor’s Choral Program will be announced in mid-April and may be invited to perform at the Capitol in mid-May and at events throughout the 2022-2023 school year.

You can access the application form and more information at https://www.governor.nd.gov/governors-chorus-and-bandorchestra-program-application.