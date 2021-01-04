Burgum to lower COVID-19 risk level for state from high to moderate

Thanks to declining COVID-19 numbers, Gov. Doug Burgum today said he will lower North Dakota’s statewide risk level from “high risk,” or orange, to “moderate risk,” or yellow.

The amended executive order will go into effect at 8:00 a.m., January 8.

The move will increase capacity limits for restaurants, bars and gatherings in the state.

Since November 16, bars, restaurants and other food service businesses have been limited to 50 percent of their licensed seating capacity, not to exceed 150 people.

Under the “moderate risk” level, those numbers go up to 65 percent of capacity not to exceed 200 patrons.

In addition, banquet, ballroom and event venues, which have been limited to 25 percent capacity since November 16, will be able to start operating at 50 percent capacity on January 8.

Seating arrangements and tables must still allow for at least 6 feet of physical distance between individual parties; dance areas must be closed; service must be provided to seated patrons only; and masks must be worn by owners, managers and employees at all times, and by patrons except when eating or drinking.

Meanwhile, the statewide mask mandate, requiring face coverings to be worn in indoor businesses and indoor public settings, as well as outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn’t possible, remains in effect until Jan. 18.

The governor noted state health officials are closely monitoring the COVID-19 data for a potential post-holiday surge in virus cases and are concerned about possible cases being missed because of low levels of testing. They will also be watching for opportunities to return to a more localized approach, including adjusting risk levels on a county-by-county basis.