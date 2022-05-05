BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says state agencies may use their present budgets as a starting point for drafting new two-year spending plans. And although agency heads should consider inefficiencies, Burgum says they won’t have to identify potential cuts.

The Republican governor’s guidelines come as state coffers are fattened by soaring oil prices and revenue is far exceeding forecasts.

Burgum signaled he intends to include a state employee pay raise in his next two-year budget recommendation, though he did not provide details on how much he will suggest to lawmakers, who may adopt an equal raise for themselves.