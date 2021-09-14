Burgum officially declares September Hunger Action Month

Governor Doug Burgum has signed a proclamation to officially declare September to be Hunger Action Month across the state of North Dakota. Working alongside organizations such as the Creating a Hunger-Free North Dakota Coalition and the Great Plains Food Bank, Burgum made the declaration this week.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people than ever throughout North Dakota have turned to the Great Plains Food Bank and its network of 200 partner food pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens.

Throughout the month of September, the Great Plains Food Bank has joined with Feeding America, which is a network of 200 food banks across the nation that includes the Great Plains Food Bank, in celebrating Hunger Action Month across the U.S.

Read the full proclamation and learn more about Hunger Action Month HERE.