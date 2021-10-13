Burgum on lifting of U.S.-Canada border restrictions for nonessential travel

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz in the Nov. 3, general election. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement Wednesday, after the Biden administration announced it will begin lifting restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border in November to nonessential travelers.

All travelers must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States via land and ferry.

Canada reopened its border to vaccinated U.S. citizens for nonessential travel on Aug. 9.

“While this shift in policy unfortunately includes more needless delays, it is a positive and long overdue step toward ending the unnecessary restrictions that have caused real pain to our communities and citizens on both sides of the border as well as our retail and tourism businesses that rely on Canadian travelers,” Burgum said.

Burgum continued to say ““We will continue to press the Biden administration,” along with fellow border state and provinces.