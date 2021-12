An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Goernor Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Thursday, Dec. 9, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses.

The move is to honor and remember World War II veteran and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, who died Sunday at the age of 98.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.