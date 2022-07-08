Governor Doug Burgum Friday directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Sunday, July 10, in honor and remembrance of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated.

North Dakotans are encouraged to do the same at their homes and businesses.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

Flags have been at half-staff since Tuesday in honor and remembrance of the victims of Monday’s shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.