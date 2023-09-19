BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, Governor Doug Burgum joined 24 other state governors in signing a letter to President Biden demanding more accountability at the southern border.

Over the course of the brief statement, the governors declare that Biden’s policies on the border have resulted in a surge of drug and human trafficking.

To help ease these concerns, the letter indicates the governors’ desire for more accurate and detailed information about the individuals crossing the Southern border, where they are relocating from, and if anyone is being deported.

The governors also state that as a result of these policies, shelters are full, food pantries are empty, and law enforcement agencies are strained.

The letter also says since Biden took office, nearly six million people have illegally crossed the Mexico border, and that Customs and Border Protection estimates that roughly 1.6 million illegal immigrants haven’t been found — which, the governors claim, is costing the country around $151 billion.

You can read the entire letter on this page.