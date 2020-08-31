Burgum personally reviewing applications for pot pardons

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is personally reviewing a second wave of applicants seeking pardons for low-level marijuana crimes.

The policy adopted last year allows the governor to erase records of people who have avoided unlawful behavior for five years.

But even with the endorsement of the state’s pardon advisory board, getting a record wiped clean is no guarantee with the governor.

Burgum approved only 16 of the 26 applications in the first wave of applications earlier this year.

A spokesman says Burgum refused to endorse all applicants because of “more serious offenses on their records.”