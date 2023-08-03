NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum is planning a visit to North Dakota National Guard soldiers next week.

According to a news release, those soldiers support the effort to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Burgum serves as commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard, and he’ll be seeing about 100 members of the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company. Those members began a 30-day mission in support of Operation Lone Star.

Burgum is also going to visit about 125 members of the 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment who are deployed on federal status in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

While Burgum is on site, he will tour security and engineering operations at the border and have briefings from leaders.

“Stopping illegal activity at the southern border is critical to the security of our state and nation, and we deeply appreciate the North Dakota National Guard for supporting ongoing efforts by the state of Texas, CBP, and local law enforcement. We look forward to meeting with our Guard members to observe their operations and share gratitude for their service on behalf of all North Dakotans,” Burgum said.

The 188th was deployed after Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked states to send available recourses to combat illegal activity at the border in a letter in May.

The 112th Aviation Regiment was deployed after members of the 957th Engineer Company’s Multi-Role Bridge Company returned in September 2022. They helped CBP at the border by request of the U.S. Army through the National Guard Bureau with Burgum’s authorization.