Burgum puts ND National Guard on standby for wildfire response as drought conditions worsen

As extreme drought conditions continue to spread across North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum today placed the North Dakota National Guard on standby to provide help if additional resources are needed to respond to a growing number of wildfires.

“At this time, North Dakota has an elevated spring and summer fire potential; a significant number of fires have occurred to date,” Burgum said in a notice to Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard. “To prepare to support local and tribal firefighting efforts, assist federal fire partners, and respond to fire emergencies across the State, we must have firefighting resources available on short notice. The North Dakota National Guard has the resources we may need to support those firefighting efforts.”

Today’s National Drought Mitigation Center report shows 47 percent of North Dakota is in extreme drought, up from 27 percent last week.

Also, 38 percent of the state is in severe drought and 15 percent is in moderate drought.

So far this year, the North Dakota Forest Service has received reports of more than 140 wildfires that have burned over 30,000 acres in total. By comparison, 9,205 acres were burned in 518 wildfires reported to the Forest Service during all of 2020.

In the event a statewide emergency is declared for wildfire conditions, the governor’s directive enables National Guard members to support local, tribal, federal and state efforts in fire emergencies. It also makes firefighter training available to Guard members through the Forest Service.