Burgum raises 21 ND counties in COVID-19 risk levels

Gov. Doug Burgum Thursday afternoon raised the COVID-19 risk levels for 21 North Dakota counties as new positives and deaths continue to grow in the state.

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 41,130.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,771 as of October 28. That’s up 524 cases from October 27.

A total of 499 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19. Just under half the deaths, 228, have been reported in October.

Counties moving from the new normal, or “Blue,” risk level to the low, or “Green,” risk level: Cavalier, Griggs, Pierce, Ransom and Steele.

Counties moving from the low, or “Green,” risk level to the moderate, or “Yellow,” risk level: Adams, Hettinger, Kidder, Pembina, Roulette, Stutsman, Traill and Wells.

Counties moving from the moderate, or” Yellow,” risk level to the high, or “Orange,” risk level: Grand Forks, LaMoure, Mercer, Ramsey, Richland, Towner, Walsh and Ward.

The changes in risk levels mean changes in things such as occupancy levels, physical distancing and safety protocols for businesses. It also affects the maximum number allowed for large gatherings.

The changes in the risk levels go into effect at 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 30.

More information on the COVID-19 protocols based on risk levels, along with a statewide map of all current county risk levels, can be found here.