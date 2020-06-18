Live Now
WATCH: Newsfeed Now Digital Show
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Burgum rejects Democratic calls for special session on spending federal CARES Act money

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the North Dakota legislature in Bismarck. Burgum announced plans to seek reelection in 2020 on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. In a video announcement on YouTube, Burgum highlights accomplishments since he and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford took office three years ago. The 63-year-old Republican says North Dakota is headed in the right direction with increased employment and higher wages. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Governor Doug Burgum has rejected a push by North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party leaders for a special legislative session to determine how to spend the rest of the federal coronavirus relief aid sent to the state.

The state received $1.25 billion through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.

The state’s Emergency Commission and the Legislature’s 43-member Budget Section last month approved spending more than $524 million of the amount.

The Emergency Commission is to meet Thursday to decide on spending another big chunk — more than $400 million. The Budget Section meets next week. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast"

Thursday's Forecast: Cool with variable clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Cool with variable clouds"

LIFE HACKS: KEEPING IT CHILL

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: KEEPING IT CHILL"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Police Misconduct Reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Misconduct Reports"

Second Wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Wave of COVID-19"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Summer Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Travel"

Clifton Appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clifton Appearance"

Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Cashwise BYBBQ Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Cashwise BYBBQ Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Call for Special Session

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call for Special Session"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17"

Overcrowding Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overcrowding Schools"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Airport Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Concerns"

Juneteenth in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth in Williston"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss