Burgum rejects Democratic calls for special session on spending federal CARES Act money

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Governor Doug Burgum has rejected a push by North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party leaders for a special legislative session to determine how to spend the rest of the federal coronavirus relief aid sent to the state.

The state received $1.25 billion through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.

The state’s Emergency Commission and the Legislature’s 43-member Budget Section last month approved spending more than $524 million of the amount.

The Emergency Commission is to meet Thursday to decide on spending another big chunk — more than $400 million. The Budget Section meets next week.