Burgum requests presidential major disaster declaration for June storm damage

Gov. Doug Burgum requested a presidential major disaster declaration on Monday due to early June storms that caused flooding and produced damaging wind and hail, resulting in more than $2.3 million of damage.

In a letter directed to President Joe Biden through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Burgum requested that a major disaster be declared for eight counties: Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams.

He also issued an executive order to mobilize state resources for a coordinated approach to the needs of citizens and their communities.

If granted, the presidential declaration would unlock FEMA public assistance to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure.

