BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is returning to a normal schedule after isolating for nearly a week following a COVID-19 diagnosis. The governor tested positive on Feb. 5, and has worked out of his home since. He tested negative Friday morning but continued working out of his home.

First lady Kathryn Burgum has tested negative this week, and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford has shown no symptoms. Burgum plans to be in Fargo on Monday for a couple of events, and his State of the State address is scheduled for Wednesday in Fargo.

The governor is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received his booster shot.