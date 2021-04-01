Burgum signs 31 new bills, vetos 1

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum was busy Wednesday night, signing 31 bills passed by the Legislature into law.

He also vetoed one piece of legislation, House Bill 1378.

That legislation would allow lawmakers to conduct legislative business during the December before the start of an official legislative session. Right now, the December gathering is for organizing and lawmaker orientation for the upcoming session.

In vetoing the legislation, Burgum wrote, “House Bill 1378 attempts to circumvent the Constitution by allowing members of the legislative assembly to introduce, consider and vote on bills and resolutions in December of even-numbered years, as they would during the regular session that begins in odd-numbered years.”

Burgum said, “Introducing and acting on bills and resolutions is beyond the scope of the December ‘organization and orientation purposes’ as stated in the Constitution.”

The governor added the bill could create legislative and legal chaos. He noted, under the bill, a new legislature could pass bills in early December before a new governor is sworn in later that month, allowing an outgoing governor to act on legislation just days before leaving office.

Governor Burgum did sign into law 31 bills passed by the Legislature:

House bills signed

HB 1090: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to nursing home rates.

HB 1105: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to breastfeeding; and to provide a penalty.

HB 1124: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to evidence-based alcohol and drug education program for individuals under twenty-one years of age who purchase, possess, or consume an alcoholic beverage; and to provide a penalty.

HB 1127: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the disclosure of a pending investigation.

HB 1139: Adding a section to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to duration limits for opioid therapy and benzodiazepine; and to provide for application.

HB 1190: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the valuation date for marital property.

HB 1214: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to taxes imposed on air carrier transportation companies; and to provide an effective date.

HB 1223: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the penalty for an individual under twenty-one years of age who consumes, purchases, or possesses an alcoholic beverage; and to provide a penalty.

HB 1287: An addition to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to an enhanced penalty for the death of an individual as a result of a drug overdose; and to provide a penalty.

HB 1294: An addition to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the unauthorized dissemination of criminal history record information; and to provide a penalty.

HB 1368: An addition to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to tracking devices on motor vehicles; and to provide a penalty.

HB 1411: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to hunting at night; and to provide a penalty.

HB 1461: An addition to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to filling vacancies in offices of members of the legislative assembly.

Senate bills signed

SB 2036: An act to provide for a legislative management study regarding access to lands and electronic posting.

SB 2067: An addition to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to compliance with rules of civil procedure in actions brought against political subdivisions, employees of political subdivisions, the state, or a state employee.

SB 2091: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to an exclusion from the definition of public utility and rural electric cooperative.

SB 2102: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to dissolution, insolvency, suspension, emergency receivership, and liquidation of institutions under the department of financial institutions’ supervision; other changes relating to financial institutions cross references, cease and desist orders, and prompt corrective action; and to repeal chapter 6-07 of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to dissolution, insolvency, suspension, emergency receivership, and liquidation of institutions under the department of financial institutions’ supervision.

SB 2122: An addition to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to permitting physical therapists to order musculoskeletal medical imaging; and to amend and reenact subsection 14 of section 43-26.1-01 of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the scope of practice of physical therapists.

SB 2125: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the health care professional student loan repayment program.

SB 2128: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the corporate practice of medicine by nonprofit entities and charitable trusts; and to declare an emergency.

SB 2133: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to services provided by emergency medical services operations and emergency medical services personnel; and to provide a penalty.

SB 2138: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to remote communication for nonprofit corporations; and to declare an emergency.

SB 2156: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the prohibition of an individual under twenty-one years of age from purchasing, possessing, or using tobacco products or electronic smoking devices; to provide a penalty; and to declare an emergency.

SB 2178: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to eligibility for release programs and parole board compensation.

SB 2197: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to confidentiality of facts and information obtained or created by the commissioner of financial institutions and the department of financial institutions.

SB 2246: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to drug court and the creation of a

veterans treatment docket.

SB 2249: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to deposits of the state’s share of oil and gas taxes; and to provide an effective date.

SB 2251: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to permitting certain political organizations that have a permit to conduct raffles to use the net proceeds for a political purpose.

SB 2264: Changes to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to penalties for the possession of marijuana by an individual under the age of twenty-one; and to amend and reenact section 5-01-08 of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to prohibiting an individual under the age of twenty-one from using alcoholic beverages; and to provide a penalty.

SB 2265: An addition to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to allowing unaccompanied homeless minors to access health care without parental consent.

SB 2334: An addition to the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the registration of extended stay centers.

You can read details of each bill, watch video of testimony and discussion regarding a bill and get the voting results all at this location: https://www.legis.nd.gov/assembly/67-2021/regular.