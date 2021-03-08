Burgum signs first bill of 2021 legislative session

State News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum signed his first bill, House Bill 1052, of the 2021 legislative session, which extends a pilot program for all justice-involved, at-risk tribal and non-tribal youth for access to similar services.

According to a press release, the purpose of the program is to allow collaboration between state and tribal juvenile courts so that all adjudicated at-risk youth in North Dakota have access to similar services. 

The pilot program allowing for tribal juvenile services agreements was originally approved in 2019. This bill extends the program for an additional two years.

The bill goes into effect on Aug. 1. The House of Representatives passed the bill by a vote of 89-2 and the Senate passed it 46-0.

Burgum signed a total of 15 bills on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

BPS Gets Indian Education Director

Midwest Living

KX Storm Team Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/8

Blessing Bank

Parkinson's Month

Supreme Court

Election Funding

Hate Crime Bill

ATW: Minot Cheer

ATW: Mic'd Up w/ Glenburn Girl's Basketball

ATW: Chatting w/ the Champs BHS Wrestling

ATW: WDA Recap

Remarkable Woman Jill Wiese

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/8

Battle Creek woman celebrates 113th birthday

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/8

A warm start with a general cool down this week

NDC MAR 8

Plays of the Week

Kolling signs with Concordia

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News