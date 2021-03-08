Burgum signs first bill of 2021 legislative session

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum signed his first bill, House Bill 1052, of the 2021 legislative session, which extends a pilot program for all justice-involved, at-risk tribal and non-tribal youth for access to similar services.

According to a press release, the purpose of the program is to allow collaboration between state and tribal juvenile courts so that all adjudicated at-risk youth in North Dakota have access to similar services.

The pilot program allowing for tribal juvenile services agreements was originally approved in 2019. This bill extends the program for an additional two years.

The bill goes into effect on Aug. 1. The House of Representatives passed the bill by a vote of 89-2 and the Senate passed it 46-0.

Burgum signed a total of 15 bills on Monday.