Burgum signs legislative redistricting bill passed this week

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has signed the legislative redistricting bill that was overwhelmingly approved by the state Legislature this week.

Redistricting was among the main issues before the Republican-controlled Legislature in its special session which convened on Monday.

The new map, which won final Senate approval Wednesday, reflects a continued loss of political clout in rural areas due to population shifts in the past decade.

Though the map maintains 47 legislative districts, it creates three new districts in the state’s fastest-growing areas but erases an equal amount in population-lean rural regions.

