BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has put his pen to paper along with 22 other U.S. governors in a letter addressed to President Joe Biden asking him to withdraw his student loan plan “immediately.”

The letter, which was sent on Monday, was signed by Burgum and 22 other Republican governors and pointed out that the plan would be costing U.S. taxpayers more than $2,000 each or $600 billion total, while only 16-17% of Americans have federal student loan debt.

They also point out that the plan is not fair to Americans who have worked hard to pay off their debt or didn’t have any debt to begin with:

“For many borrowers, they worked hard, made sacrifices, and paid off their debt. For many others, they chose hard work and a paycheck rather than more school and a loan. Americans who did not choose to take out student loans themselves should certainly not be forced to pay for the student loans of others.“

They went on to say that the plan will “encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive-up inflation even further.”

The letter ended with a plea to withdraw the student loan plan “immediately.”

The joint letter was signed by governors from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

You can read the full letter here.