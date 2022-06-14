In North Dakota, whether or not a peace officer is allowed to respond to an emergency call depends largely on the jurisdiction — especially when it’s on tribal land.

As part of the Strengthening Government to Government partnerships conference, a mutual aid agreement was signed Tuesday.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed the agreement this morning along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Spirit Lake Nation. The agreement allows the closest peace officer to respond to an emergency call across reservation boundaries where they may not have jurisdiction.

This will help enhance emergency responses and improve safety by closing jurisdictional loopholes.

“Closing this loop. If someone calls 911 in our state, we shouldn’t have to ask someone if they’re an enrolled member or not. We should just determine who can get there the quickest to help people that are in need. This helps close that loop,” said Burgum.

Burgum says that organized crime is an epidemic in our state. The mutual aid agreement will help prevent drug trafficking and other forms of organized crime from coming into North Dakota.