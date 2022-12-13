NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum signed an executive order on Tuesday to ban the social media app TikTok from state-owned devices.

According to a news release, this was issued by executive branch agencies, which calls for the growth of national security concerns.

The order bans agencies and employees from visiting or downloading the app on any government-issued device or while any device is connected to the state network.

It also directs North Dakota Information Technology to apply controls to carry out the ban and assist entities that used state networks if they need help protecting and securing devices.

“Protecting citizens’ data is our top priority, and our IT professionals have determined, in consultation with federal officials, that TikTok raises multiple flags in terms of the amount of data it collects, and how that data may be shared with and used by the Chinese government,” Burgum said. “Reducing this security risk is the right thing to do, and we would offer NDIT’s support to assist and advise any partner entities that wish to pursue similar measures.”

As it was noted in the order, the director of the FBI said it has “national security concerns” about the operations behind TikTok in the U.S.